Senior Software Engineer

We are looking for someone who

Loves building websites, backend systems or mobile applications. We are building a worldwide platform and need your help to succeed. If you are all about software development, performance, scale and user experience then come and be part of our dedicated and successful team.

Requirements

– 5 years’ experience with C# (or similar + excellent grasp of Computer Science principles)

– University or related Computer Science Degree/Diploma

– South African citizenship

Advantageous

– Web Technologies (HTML, CSS, BootStrap, LESS etc)

– Microsoft Web Stack (MVC, C#, Razor, IIS, ASP.Net etc)

– Mobile Application Development (iOS, Mono, Android, Java etc)

– High performance/scale technologies (Caching, Load Balancing, Profiling, Indexing etc)

– Relational Databases (Microsoft SQL)

Does this sound like you?

– Good attention to detail

– Open to and willing to give critique

– Genuinely interested in coming up with the best solution

– Constantly learning about the things they are busy with and sharing with others

