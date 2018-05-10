Software Developer

Development

– Continuously develop quality solutions to challenges

– Carefully manage the timelines for project completion

– Measure and test to ensure the usability of the developed solutions

– Deliver quality solutions according to the agreed project timelines

System Support

– Support and maintain the system on a rotation basis

– Ensure that all support queries are logged

– Attend to these system queries in a timely manner

Qualifications & Accreditations

– A 3 year Diploma or Degree with Information Technology being the core subject

– MCSD Certification will be advantageous

Experience & Skills

– A minimum of 2 years experience in C#, ASP.Net, T-SQL, Visual Studio 2005 or newer and SQL Server 2005 or newer

– Proven track record in taking projects through the Software Development Life Cycle

– SQL Server Integration Service (SSIS) package would be advantageous

– Working experience in the financial services sector is beneficial

Attributes & Behaviours

– High attention to detail and must use initiative

– Be able to work as part of a team as well as independently

– Result and deadline driven

– Work well under pressure

– Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, both oral and written, including the ability to communicate with non-technical customers

– Take ownership of problems and co-ordinate to resolution (end-to-end)

– Ability to work autonomously, proactively and collaboratively with various technical teams

– Ability to organize own time, prioritize tasks and manage multiple tasks

