Software Development

Key responsibilities:
– Develop new features and maintain the new App.
– Help design and refine UX and maintain existing features.
– Implement mobile marketing, analytics and attributions platforms.
– Apply Android best practice and ensure stability of the app.
– “Own” the app from end to end.
Attributes/Experience required:
– Thorough understanding of computer science fundamentals, OO concepts, data structures and algorithms.
– Passion for learning new skills and appreciation to invent and simplify.
– At least 2 years of professional experience in native Android (preferably using Android Studio).
– Experience with network requests to RESTful APIs (JSON) using best practice.
– Full understanding of the Android application and activity lifecycles.
– Knowledge of strategies to handle issues related to platform fragmentation, different screen sizes and multiple OS versions.
Nice to have:
– Knowledge and appreciation of Android user experience design patterns.
– Experience using GIT version control.
– Experience with Google (GCM, Firebase).
Qualifications:
– Information Technology or Science Degree.
– Minimum 2 years of experience.