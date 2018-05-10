Software Engineer

What you get to do every day:
– Work inside of a team, following Agile development methodologies
– Contribute to the architecture, design, development, and maintenance of Web and Desktop applications using the C# language and the Microsoft .NET framework
– Follow best software engineering practices.
– Exercise version control discipline to maintain source code.
Skills and experience you bring to the role:
– Minimum 3-year IT-related degree or diploma
– 5+ years of solid industry experience with C# and .NET
– Strong technical understanding of .NET framework, Win32 architecture and application design
– Experience in WPF and the MVVM design pattern
– Experience in .NET Core 2.0, EF Core 2.0, ASP.NET MVC with Razor and Angular/Typescript.
– SQL & relational database programming skills
– Experience in HTML, CSS and JavaScript development will be advantageous
– Experience in web back-end technologies (e.g. SOAP, REST) will be advantageous
– Experience in mobile development in Xamarin and/or NativeScript and exposure to Microsoft Azure would be advantageous
– Exposure to the GIT version control system will be advantageous
– Exposure to Scrum and Agile methodologies will be advantageous
– Strong analytical and logical problem-solving skills
– Must be a South African citizen or hold valid work permit
Some benefits of working with us!
– All staff participate in our group wide scheme such as medical aid and provident fund.
– We offer medical aid through Discovery Health
– We have a provident fund with Old Mutual Investment Group