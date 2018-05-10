Test Analyst (Intermediate)

Test Analyst (Intermediate) About the Client:

Our client offers a competitive and challenging environment where talent is nurtured and allowed to grow.

They love new ideas and creativity, and are very passionate about their industry. -financial

Description:

Seeking a versatile, skilled Intermediate Test Analyst to work with a range of applications running primarily on the Windows platform.

In this role, you should be able to function as an integral member of an agile team (Scrum). Focus areas will include defining test approach, test design, test execution, defect management and reporting as a member of the Scrum team.

Responsibilities:

Working with the Scrum team members to gather testable requirements based on the product user stories.

Collaborating with Scrum team members and other stakeholders to gain an understanding of the system under test.

Actively participate in the daily Scrum stand-ups and other ceremonies

Defining, documenting and executing the product test approach and user story acceptance tests.

Proactively logging and management of defects.

Performing test environment management, working with relevant application and infrastructure resources for setup.

Working with the Quality Assurance Architecture to create, maintain and improve quality assurance and testing processes.

Assistance with other aspects of delivery may be required from time-to-time (e.g. release management, support of user acceptance testing, analysis of production issues to adapt the test approach, etc.)

Requirements:

Bachelorâ€™s degree or the equivalent education, training and work experience.

2 years manual testing experience in an agile environment

Relevant experience in financial services industry is advantageous.

Completed ISTQB Foundation Certification; ISTQB Agile Foundation Certification is advantageous.

Experience in testing .Net (web-based) and SSRS applications.

Experience in using SQL to query database systems.

Experience in using a web-based test management tool for management of test cases, test execution and defects.

Experience in developing test cases for use by the test automation developers.

Proficient in Microsoft Office, especially Microsoft Excel as a tool for comparison of file outputs.

Knowledge of test automation approaches and / or scripting in a test automation context is advantageous.

Good working knowledge of integrated systems architecture and data design.

Working knowledge of the SDLC, Change Control Processes and Test Design Techniques.

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position