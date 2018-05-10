Web Developer

Duties will include, but not limited to :

– Designing, maintaining and implementing website coding architecture and new features as required

– Coding for the creation of new and maintenance of existing websites

– Collaborate with Product Owners and Test Analysts in developing, testing and deploying systems components

– Research and develop new technologies

– Provide second/third line support to IT for software deployed into company eco system- Analyse and resolve complex and high impact production issues.

– Monitor systems performance and ensure all SLA’s are met.

– Proposing website solutions as required

– Part take in code reviews

– Follow intellectual property guidelines for the various brands

Essential Requirements:

– A minimum of 3 years relevant experience

– Relevant degree/ diploma

– Experience in working with agile Teams and successfully delivering agile based software project

– HTML

– CSS

– Responsive Design Principles

– JavaScript

– XML/JSON

Advantageous Requirements:

– ASP.NET,MVC and C#

– JavaScript Frameworks, preferably Angular.JS / Angular 5

– Frontend Frameworks

– HTML5

– CSS3

– Sass/Less

– JQuery/Typescript

– Visual Studio

– TFS / Git

– MongoDB

Job Competencies:

– Must be multi-skilled and / or willing to learn and apply new technologies and languages

– Be able to work alongside Backend Development team to integrate application code into websites and or web applications

– Development experience in Microsoft technologies

– Be prepared to work in a 24/7 environment.

Personal Competencies:

– Must be able to work in a deadline driven environment combined with a high level of attention to detail

– A team player with good interpersonal skills.

– Ability to communicate effectively with a diverse group of colleagues

– Flexibility in a rapidly changing environment- Ability to multi-task

– Trouble shooting and problem solving skills

– Ability to teach and relay ideas and focused on knowledge sharing

– Solution and results orientated

