Big Data Developer (Java background)

Responsibilities:
– Development and deployment of data applications
– Design & Implementation of infrastructure tooling and work on horizontal frameworks and libraries
– Creation of data ingestion pipelines between legacy data warehouses and the big data stack
– Automation of application back-end workflows
– Building and maintaining backend services created by multiple services framework
– Maintain and enhance applications backed by Big Data computation applications
Requirements:
– Be eager to learn new approaches and technologies
– Strong problem solving skills
– Strong programming skills
– Background in computer science, engineering, physics, mathematics or equivalent
– Worked on Big Data platforms (Vanilla Hadoop, Cloudera or Hortonworks)
– Preferred: Experience with Scala or other functional languages (Haskell, Clojure, Kotlin, Clean)
– Preferred: Experience with some of the following: Apache Hadoop, Spark, Hive, Pig, Oozie, ZooKeeper,
– MongoDB, CouchbaseDB, Impala, Kudu, Linux, Bash, version control tools, continuous integration tools
