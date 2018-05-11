Developer – ASP.Net (Parvana)About the Client: Summary:
- The primary responsibility for the Software Developer – ICT will be to support and the development of .Net applications within the Financial Service environment.
- Our client leverages their strong values and a collaborative culture to develop and maintain trusted relationships with their customers. By combining their talent and one-firm approach, built on their best-of-breed multi-jurisdictional platforms, they provide tailored end-to-end solutions that embrace complexity and deliver simplicity.
Â Responsibilities:
- Responsible for Risk Management.
- Responsible for implementing and maintaining controls relevant to the position.
- Analysing and resolving software errors accurately on time and provide required status reports.
- Assisting in development and maintenance of user manuals and guidelines.
- Assisting in the investigation and resolution of technical problems across the organisation.
- Assisting in the investigation and resolution of technical problems within the software development area.
- Conveying project objectives, risks and success criteria to stakeholders.
- Designing and developing new software programs and applications assisting other developers and analysts.
- Developing software programs and applications passing through all stages.
- Guiding junior software developers in improving their skills.
- Proactively explore and propose new technologies for adoption within the technology ecosystem.
- Providing technical and architectural documentation for internal and external consumption.
- Resolving problems with software products or company software systems working with network administrators, systems analysts and software engineers.
- Suggesting, planning and implementing software improvements and upgrades.
- Writing, translating and coding software programs and applications commensurate to specifications.
- Developing software within the Microsoft stack using SQL server and C#.
- Experience in developing software systems that integrate with non-Microsoft systems.
- Proven ability up skill and learn independently.
- Providing constructive feedback on code reviews.
Requirements:
- BSc Computer Science / Information Systems, B.Com Informatics, B-Tech or related IT Qualification
- MCDP – Visual Studio / MCTS – SQL Server / MS SharePoint Server / Windows Workflow Foundation.
- 4 – 6 years ASP.net and Windows Services Development.
- Design and development of new enterprise systems.
- Estimation of project deliverables.
- Implementation and use of patterns and best practices.
- JavaScript frameworks e.g. AngularJS, JQuery.
- Successful migration of at legacy systems.
- Support and maintenance of existing and legacy custom developed systems.
- Testing and use of automated testing software.
- Understanding of information security best practices and development standards.
- SharePoint Development.
- Integration between heterogeneous systems.
- An understanding of the investment services industry.
