Developer – ASP.Net

May 11, 2018

Developer – ASP.Net (Parvana)About the Client: Summary:

  • The primary responsibility for the Software Developer – ICT will be to support and the development of .Net applications within the Financial Service environment.
  • Our client leverages their strong values and a collaborative culture to develop and maintain trusted relationships with their customers. By combining their talent and one-firm approach, built on their best-of-breed multi-jurisdictional platforms, they provide tailored end-to-end solutions that embrace complexity and deliver simplicity.

Â Responsibilities:

  • Responsible for Risk Management.
  • Responsible for implementing and maintaining controls relevant to the position.
  • Analysing and resolving software errors accurately on time and provide required status reports.
  • Assisting in development and maintenance of user manuals and guidelines.
  • Assisting in the investigation and resolution of technical problems across the organisation.
  • Assisting in the investigation and resolution of technical problems within the software development area.
  • Conveying project objectives, risks and success criteria to stakeholders.
  • Designing and developing new software programs and applications assisting other developers and analysts.
  • Developing software programs and applications passing through all stages.
  • Guiding junior software developers in improving their skills.
  • Proactively explore and propose new technologies for adoption within the technology ecosystem.
  • Providing technical and architectural documentation for internal and external consumption.
  • Resolving problems with software products or company software systems working with network administrators, systems analysts and software engineers.
  • Suggesting, planning and implementing software improvements and upgrades.
  • Writing, translating and coding software programs and applications commensurate to specifications.
  • Developing software within the Microsoft stack using SQL server and C#.
  • Experience in developing software systems that integrate with non-Microsoft systems.
  • Proven ability up skill and learn independently.
  • Providing constructive feedback on code reviews.

Requirements:

  • BSc Computer Science / Information Systems, B.Com Informatics, B-Tech or related IT Qualification
  • MCDP – Visual Studio / MCTS – SQL Server / MS SharePoint Server / Windows Workflow Foundation.
  • 4 – 6 years ASP.net and Windows Services Development.
  • Design and development of new enterprise systems.
  • Estimation of project deliverables.
  • Implementation and use of patterns and best practices.
  • JavaScript frameworks e.g. AngularJS, JQuery.
  • Successful migration of at legacy systems.
  • Support and maintenance of existing and legacy custom developed systems.
  • Testing and use of automated testing software.
  • Understanding of information security best practices and development standards.
  • SharePoint Development.
  • Integration between heterogeneous systems.
  • An understanding of the investment services industry.

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position