Developer – ASP.Net

Developer – ASP.Net (Parvana)About the Client: Summary:

The primary responsibility for the Software Developer – ICT will be to support and the development of .Net applications within the Financial Service environment.

Our client leverages their strong values and a collaborative culture to develop and maintain trusted relationships with their customers. By combining their talent and one-firm approach, built on their best-of-breed multi-jurisdictional platforms, they provide tailored end-to-end solutions that embrace complexity and deliver simplicity.

Â Responsibilities:

Responsible for Risk Management.

Responsible for implementing and maintaining controls relevant to the position.

Analysing and resolving software errors accurately on time and provide required status reports.

Assisting in development and maintenance of user manuals and guidelines.

Assisting in the investigation and resolution of technical problems across the organisation.

Assisting in the investigation and resolution of technical problems within the software development area.

Conveying project objectives, risks and success criteria to stakeholders.

Designing and developing new software programs and applications assisting other developers and analysts.

Developing software programs and applications passing through all stages.

Guiding junior software developers in improving their skills.

Proactively explore and propose new technologies for adoption within the technology ecosystem.

Providing technical and architectural documentation for internal and external consumption.

Resolving problems with software products or company software systems working with network administrators, systems analysts and software engineers.

Suggesting, planning and implementing software improvements and upgrades.

Writing, translating and coding software programs and applications commensurate to specifications.

Developing software within the Microsoft stack using SQL server and C#.

Experience in developing software systems that integrate with non-Microsoft systems.

Proven ability up skill and learn independently.

Providing constructive feedback on code reviews.

Requirements:

BSc Computer Science / Information Systems, B.Com Informatics, B-Tech or related IT Qualification

MCDP – Visual Studio / MCTS – SQL Server / MS SharePoint Server / Windows Workflow Foundation.

4 – 6 years ASP.net and Windows Services Development.

Design and development of new enterprise systems.

Estimation of project deliverables.

Implementation and use of patterns and best practices.

JavaScript frameworks e.g. AngularJS, JQuery.

Successful migration of at legacy systems.

Support and maintenance of existing and legacy custom developed systems.

Testing and use of automated testing software.

Understanding of information security best practices and development standards.

SharePoint Development.

Integration between heterogeneous systems.

An understanding of the investment services industry.

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position