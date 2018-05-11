DevOps Engineer – Intermediate (0703)

Role Description:
DevOps Engineer ?? Intermediate
Stellenbosch
Our client have a focus on a mixture of technology – Java, PHP, C++, Ruby, Go, TypeScript and are advent users of Open Source technologies and projects such as JQuery, Spring, Hibernate.
They have an extremely healthy working environment and an interactive family feel.
The company are growing rapidly and expanding its solutions and business to include a device independent web based offering to its core South African clients, as well as leveraging its market leading experience with new international clients.
Seeking the below duties, may vary depending on the scope:
Duties
- Scripting skills (preferably Ruby / JAVA / PHP)
- Strong understanding of both Windows and Linux
- Solid understanding of SCM systems
- Excellent problem solving and troubleshooting skills
- Strong understanding of web protocols and APIs (HTML, XML, HTTP, HTTPS)
- A good understanding of DevOps (Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery, Automation, Lean Processes)
- Working knowledge of networking (TCP/IP)
- Working knowledge of change control and release management principles
- Good interpersonal skills
- Excellent communication (written and spoken)
- Excellent co-ordination and collaboration ability
Skills and Experience:
Contact: (email address)