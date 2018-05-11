Full Stack Developer

If you are a cross-platform mobile developer, working on the front-end, and .Net back-end, this is for you. You will work as part of a team of five people on an important application that will be marketed to outside companies. You will be working 2 days out of the offices in the CBD and either working at home or in Century City. If you fit the below criteria apply for this position. Qualification:MatricDegree in IT or any related Degree Skills & Experience: Minimum 4 years’ experienceC#Angular Front End.NET Core BackendXamarin Android and iOS app (Xamarin Native) Job Description:You will be working on a full stack project for a big company, and working closely with your team members. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, MARISA LUDSKI on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT027387.

