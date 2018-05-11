GIS Business Analyst

Our client, a global geospatial company, seeks a suitably skilled Business Analyst to be based in Cape Town.

Working with their team of project managers, business analysts, software developers, IT professionals and other industry experts, the primary responsibility of this role is to interact directly with their clients, operating largely in the mining and land space.

The focus areas of the role is to document business processes and user requirements, collate GIS and Business data, User Training and Product Configuration and Delivery, all key elements in the project lifecycle which ensures effective delivery of their solutions to their global client base.

The successful candidate must be a confident individual, possess excellent communication skills, and have 3- 5 years’ experience in a similar role. A willingness to travel (locally and internationally) and work onsite with clients while being a valuable contributor to the dynamic implementation team will be highly regarded.

The role will suit a self-starter, with a dedicated ‘can-do’ attitude. If you’re seeking a challenge and something a little different than the regular nine to five grind, then this opportunity could be for you.

Educational Requirements:

Degree in GIS, Environmental Sciences, Urban and Regional Planning, IT or related fields

Experience:

– 3- 5 years’ experience as a Business Analyst, GIS Professional, Land Manager

– Understanding of the software development lifecycle

– Mining industry or land management experience

– Business Process Documentation experience

– Client Facing Consulting Environment experience

– Understanding of GIS software and data (ArcGIS)

– Proficiency in MS Office (Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Project, Visio)

Personal Attributes:

– Excellent Interpersonal Skills

– Excellent organizational and time management skills

– Ability to work autonomously.

– Excellent attention to detail

– Be willing and eager to travel (local as well as international)

Language:

– Excellent command of English (written and verbal)

– French and Portuguese languages would be advantageous.

