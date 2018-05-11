GIS Project Manager

Our client, in the GIS Product Development industry, is looking for an IT Project Manager to manage and deliver assigned projects for customers as part of their global professional services team. Based at the Cape Town offices, the Project Manager will ensure implementation success their solutions and client satisfaction by planning, executing, and finalizing projects within agreed upon budgets and timelines. This is a permanent, senior level position, reporting to the Director of Professional Services.

POSITION ACCOUNTABILITIES

– Define test and implementation project plans and conduct design review meetings

– Estimate projects, track billing time, manage budgets, create project plans, provide updates on financial performance, and schedule and assign resources (internal, third-party contractors, and/or consultants) for implementations

– Direct multiple concurrent, full-scale (complex) technology solution implementations remotely for external domestic and international clients

– Identify resource requirements/needs, resource assignments, coordination of resources, and resource dependencies and constraints

– Identify and resolve project escalation issues and review potential changes in project scope and advise stakeholders of the impact.

– Establish and execute projects based on agreed-upon scope, budget and schedule, and conduct status meetings, gate checks, and mitigate risks

– Produce and maintain all project-related documents (Project Plans, Financial Performance and Status Reports) throughout the lifecycle of each assigned project

– Conduct a Go Live Readiness Assessment and support project hand-Off, project closeout, and post mortem, and share project best practice methodologies

– Develop and maintain strong relationships with clients to ensure customer satisfaction

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

– Relevant Degree and PMP preferred

– 5 to 10 years of experience in Project Management for Software Implementations.

– 3 to 5 years of experience analysing business needs.

– An understanding of IT Business Solutions including application development methodologies, database and system design, and client/server architectures.

– Strong use of Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Microsoft Project) and the ability to produce presentations, reports, and information for management

– Experience running multiple concurrent projects (5-10) in a matrix organization where influence is required to be successful internally and externally

– Ability to quickly move between multiple priorities to determine which needs to be acted on in which order to drive customer satisfaction

– Developing complete project plans with various moving parts that must be synchronized to deliver the final solution, including coordination of external resource partners

– Experience tracking billable time, managing timelines and budgets, mitigating risks throughout the project lifecycle, and conducting status meetings.

– Experience working as a part of an Agile Software Development team

– Beneficial:

– Experience with Land Administration, GIS, and/or Natural Resource Management

– Experience with Mavenlink

– A working knowledge of French or Portuguese

TRAVEL REQUIRED

– 20 – 25% Domestic and International

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS

– Constant and close visual work at desk or computer.

Frequent verbal and written communication with team and other business associates by telephone, correspondence, or in person.

Learn more/Apply for this position