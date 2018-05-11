Intermediate – Senior C#.Net Developer

ENVIRONMENT: A fast-growing IT consulting company seeks an Intermediate-Senior C# ASP.Net Developer with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or Engineering, at least 5 years of formal software development experience and solid experience with C# and ASP.Net. Financial industry and Azure services will be hugely beneficial. DUTIES: The candidate will be required to develop software and applications using mainly C#, ASP.NET and Client side technologies.

This is a small company and the candidate must be willing to learn new technologies and be involved in all aspects of software development.

The candidate must however be strong on the web client development side. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science / Information Technology / Engineering. Experience/Skills – At least 5 years Software Development experience.

Excellent knowledge of the following Technologies:

JavaScript including Frameworks & Libraries, etc.

CSS

C#

ASP.Net

SQL Server (and relevant ORM such as Entity Framework)

Object Orientated Design & Coding

Experienced using Source Control Be able to translate business feedback and requirements into working software solutions.

Advantageous – Financial industry background.

Azure Services. ATTRIBUTES: Must be techni