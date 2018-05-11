Intermediate – Senior C#.Net Developer

ENVIRONMENT:

A fast-growing IT consulting company seeks an Intermediate-Senior C# ASP.Net Developer with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or Engineering, at least 5 years of formal software development experience and solid experience with C# and ASP.Net. Financial industry and Azure services will be hugely beneficial.

DUTIES:

  • The candidate will be required to develop software and applications using mainly C#, ASP.NET and Client side technologies.
  • This is a small company and the candidate must be willing to learn new technologies and be involved in all aspects of software development.
  • The candidate must however be strong on the web client development side.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science / Information Technology / Engineering.

Experience/Skills –

  • At least 5 years Software Development experience.
  • Excellent knowledge of the following Technologies:
  • JavaScript including Frameworks & Libraries, etc.
  • CSS
  • C#
  • ASP.Net
  • SQL Server (and relevant ORM such as Entity Framework)
  • Object Orientated Design & Coding
  • Experienced using Source Control
    • Be able to translate business feedback and requirements into working software solutions.

Advantageous –

  • Financial industry background.
  • Azure Services.

ATTRIBUTES:

  • Must be techni

