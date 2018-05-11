JDE Developer

Opportunity available for JD Edwards functional developer, who will be based in Cape Town
Responsibilities
Provide functional support for JDE Financial modules
Develop in accordance with company systems development methodologies and frameworks
Work a supervised environment and be subject to frequent work reviews
Maintain confidentiality with regard to the information being processed, stored or accessed
Provide assistance up and down the systems delivery chain when required
Provide user support and troubleshooting for JDE Finance processes
Maintain Functional Knowledge of JDE Financial modules
Write and maintain technical documentation
Maintain code, test and debug programs utilizing the appropriate hardware, database, and programming technology
Technical support and assistance on programs /systems as well as technical support to other team members
Unit testing of delivered code
Assist with the design and setup of test cases and test plans
Execute on test plans
Responsible for timely resolution of production issues and approved discretionary enhancements as per business requirements
Engagement with 1st and 2nd line support teams
Engagement with project teams in development of applications
Delivery against agreed service level agreements
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
Grade 12 with at least 7 years financial system(s) development experience
Certificate or Diploma in Systems Development from industry recognised training institution
Financial systems knowledge and experience will be an advantage
TECHNICAL KNOWLEDGE/SKILL LEVEL
JD Edwards development and functional capabilities with a strong emphasis on the finance JDE modules
Knowledge of JDE integration tools and components
JDE report writer skills
JDE application design skills
Build JDE applications
Aware of JDE data model
JDE NER business function design skills
C and Java knowledge is preferred but not essential
Debug C functions with low complexity