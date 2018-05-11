JDE Developer

Opportunity available for JD Edwards functional developer, who will be based in Cape Town

Responsibilities

Provide functional support for JDE Financial modules

Develop in accordance with company systems development methodologies and frameworks

Work a supervised environment and be subject to frequent work reviews

Maintain confidentiality with regard to the information being processed, stored or accessed

Provide assistance up and down the systems delivery chain when required

Provide user support and troubleshooting for JDE Finance processes

Maintain Functional Knowledge of JDE Financial modules

Write and maintain technical documentation

Maintain code, test and debug programs utilizing the appropriate hardware, database, and programming technology

Technical support and assistance on programs /systems as well as technical support to other team members

Unit testing of delivered code

Assist with the design and setup of test cases and test plans

Execute on test plans

Responsible for timely resolution of production issues and approved discretionary enhancements as per business requirements

Engagement with 1st and 2nd line support teams

Engagement with project teams in development of applications

Delivery against agreed service level agreements

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

Grade 12 with at least 7 years financial system(s) development experience

Certificate or Diploma in Systems Development from industry recognised training institution

Financial systems knowledge and experience will be an advantage

TECHNICAL KNOWLEDGE/SKILL LEVEL

JD Edwards development and functional capabilities with a strong emphasis on the finance JDE modules

Knowledge of JDE integration tools and components

JDE report writer skills

JDE application design skills

Build JDE applications

Aware of JDE data model

JDE NER business function design skills

C and Java knowledge is preferred but not essential

Debug C functions with low complexity

