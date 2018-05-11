ENVIRONMENT: An innovative UK-based Tech Company seeks a Mid Front End Developer who won’t mind rolling up their sleeves and pitching in to help the team exceed ambitions. Your core role includes technical planning and delivering elements of front end mobile and web applications. You will need to have exceptional HTML5, CSS3 and JavaScript skills, at least 3 years’ experience in a commercial industry and be familiar working in a Unix environment on OS X and with the standard open source tool chain. Apply now for the chance to be at the forefront of developing cutting edge technology! DUTIES: Deliver front-end elements of mobile and web applications.

Develop prototype interfaces for concept validation and testing.

Assist with technical planning alongside the CTO and development team.

Advise and assist on the overall development strategy and direction.

Take part in regular stand-ups, planning sessions, retrospectives and development sprints.

Contribute to creating and running automated testing, maintenance and bug-resolution processes. REQUIREMENTS: Must-Haves – At least 3+ years of development experience in a commercial environment.

In depth knowledge of HTML5 mark-up and the ability to create semantically correct document structures.

Extensive CSS3 knowledge – specifically around flexbox layouts, animations and 2D/3D transformations and media queries.

Significant responsive development experience, developing to fluid layouts, cascading breakpoints and/or specific viewports