.NET Software Developer (Intermediate)

We’re looking for a skilled software developer to join our team of technology experts. The person will either be based at Saratoga or at client offices.

Key responsibilities

Work independently and as part of a team in an Agile environment using the Microsoft stack of technologies

Delivery of enhancements and features as requested by the Product Owner

Ad-hoc fixes to existing functionality

Company Information

We are a technology consulting company that prides itself in having the ability to turn business problems into agile solutions. We are a solution-driven enterprise that builds productivity and profit.

Our expert analysts position our clients at the forefront of technology innovation, creating balance with the best engineering talent. Our integrated services blend software solutions with big-picture analysis to create an offering that promotes productivity and drives profit.

We invest in our people, and develop technology and business experts, by collaborating with clients on meaningful and challenging opportunities. You will have access to mentorship, career planning, eCoaching and tech talks.

Not based in Cape Town? We offer relocation assistance. Our flexi-hours, 20 annual leave days, above-industry salaries, progressive maternity and paternity leave policies, and fun staff events ensure you maintain a healthy work-life balance.

