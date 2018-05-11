Responsibilities:
– Ensure that all pre-requisites are met before project initiation (i.e. budget, priority, fully approved quality user stories, IS capacity etc.)
– Coordinate and conduct activities with the scrum team.
– Identify project teams, leads, responsibilities, deliverables, dependencies and timelines
– Track and ensure that project milestones and deliverables are met
– Manage project issues and risks
– Manage scope and change control
– Manage resource capacity
– Manage project dependencies and critical paths
– Pre-empt slip pages and issues and action mitigation plans to avert these
– Facilitate the decision making process with stakeholders and document accordingly
– Offer specialist input/knowledge
– Manage communication, monitoring, reporting and control activities throughout the project lifecycle to all levels of stakeholders
– Produce and maintain the documents and status reports to support the above activities (including but not limited to: Sprint reports, Sprint retrospectives, Daily stand-up minutes, Sprint plans etc.)
Requirements:
– Matric / Grade 12 essential
– Scrum master certification essential
– A Project Management Qualification or Business degree with Project Management Topic would be advantageous
– 5+ years Project Management experience essential
– 3+years Scrum Master experience essential
– Experience with Project Management Methodologies & Tools (waterfall and agile)
– System Analysis, Design or Development experience would be advantageous
– Knowledge of the Telecommunications Industry would be advantageous
– A Bachelor’s Degree would be advantageous
Please submit your CV directly to Lesego @ REDi Recruitment ((email address)) with the position applied for in the subject line.