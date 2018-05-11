Scrum Master

Responsibilities:

– Ensure that all pre-requisites are met before project initiation (i.e. budget, priority, fully approved quality user stories, IS capacity etc.)

– Coordinate and conduct activities with the scrum team.

– Identify project teams, leads, responsibilities, deliverables, dependencies and timelines

– Track and ensure that project milestones and deliverables are met

– Manage project issues and risks

– Manage scope and change control

– Manage resource capacity

– Manage project dependencies and critical paths

– Pre-empt slip pages and issues and action mitigation plans to avert these

– Facilitate the decision making process with stakeholders and document accordingly

– Offer specialist input/knowledge

– Manage communication, monitoring, reporting and control activities throughout the project lifecycle to all levels of stakeholders

– Produce and maintain the documents and status reports to support the above activities (including but not limited to: Sprint reports, Sprint retrospectives, Daily stand-up minutes, Sprint plans etc.)

Requirements:

– Matric / Grade 12 essential

– Scrum master certification essential

– A Project Management Qualification or Business degree with Project Management Topic would be advantageous

– 5+ years Project Management experience essential

– 3+years Scrum Master experience essential

– Experience with Project Management Methodologies & Tools (waterfall and agile)

– System Analysis, Design or Development experience would be advantageous

– Knowledge of the Telecommunications Industry would be advantageous

– A Bachelor’s Degree would be advantageous

Please submit your CV directly to Lesego @ REDi Recruitment ((email address)) with the position applied for in the subject line.

