ENVIRONMENT: A fast-paced innovative digital agency seeks a Senior PHP Developer to join their team to produce custom often complex builds on diverse projects. The ideal candidate must understand PHP back-end development, possess at least intermediate WordPress skills along with front-end technologies such as HTML5, CSS3 and JavaScript. If you are ambitious and want to progress to new career heights while working with award-winning online brands then apply now. DUTIES: Assist with planning, scoping and technical specification documentation.

Develop custom, often complex WordPress-based solutions along with general PHP framework-based solutions.

Able to breakdown client problems and develop a software solution from system design to implementation. REQUIREMENTS: Strong understanding of PHP back-end development.

Intermediate to advanced knowledge of WordPress. Front End Technologies: HTML5

CSS3

JavaScript

jQuery Additional Skills: PHP

MySQL

HTML/CSS

LESS/SASS

Intermediate JavaScript

DNS

Linux Advantageous: How to interact with RESTful APIs and formats (JSON, XML).

Change control systems, specifically Git. ATTRIBUTES: Excellent communicator and collaborator.

Detail-oriented, multi-tasker in context of a fast-paced environment.

Capable of hitting daily deadlines.