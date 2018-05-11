Senior PHP Developer
May 11, 2018
|
ENVIRONMENT:
A fast-paced innovative digital agency seeks a Senior PHP Developer to join their team to produce custom often complex builds on diverse projects. The ideal candidate must understand PHP back-end development, possess at least intermediate WordPress skills along with front-end technologies such as HTML5, CSS3 and JavaScript. If you are ambitious and want to progress to new career heights while working with award-winning online brands then apply now.
DUTIES:
- Assist with planning, scoping and technical specification documentation.
- Develop custom, often complex WordPress-based solutions along with general PHP framework-based solutions.
- Able to breakdown client problems and develop a software solution from system design to implementation.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Strong understanding of PHP back-end development.
- Intermediate to advanced knowledge of WordPress.
Front End Technologies:
- HTML5
- CSS3
- JavaScript
- jQuery
Additional Skills:
- PHP
- MySQL
- HTML/CSS
- LESS/SASS
- Intermediate JavaScript
- DNS
- Linux
Advantageous:
- How to interact with RESTful APIs and formats (JSON, XML).
- Change control systems, specifically Git.
ATTRIBUTES:
- Excellent communicator and collaborator.
- Detail-oriented, multi-tasker in context of a fast-paced environment.
- Capable of hitting daily deadlines.
