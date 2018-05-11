Senior Software Developer (0203)

Role Description:
Senior Software Developer
Southern Suburbs
An exciting opportunity has become available within the IT Innovation and Optimisation space.
The successful incumbent will work with team to deliver business value, maintain code repositories, design and implement software solutions according to business requirements and apply Agile practices.
Skills and Experience:
Requirements:
- IT Degree or National Diploma,
- Candidate must have 10 years?? experience as a Developer
Including:
- Coaching & mentoring experience, experience in ensuring delivery on projects, may be required to provide after-hours support
- Evolution of software development practice
- Providing input towards improving the status of software development practice
Contact: (email address)