Senior Software Engineer

A dynamic and fast-paced technology organization is seeking am experienced Senior Software Engineer to assist their team of experts in empowering communities through use of global data analytics and the cutting-edge of technology. Qualification:Matric (essential)Tertiary Degree / Diploma in Information Systems, Computer Science or related (highly advantageous) Skills & Experience: Minimum of 5 years Development experience within a fast-paced and agile work environmentProficiency in:Microsoft Web Technologies (ASP.NET and MVC)C# coding and architectureFront End Development using JavaScript, CSS, HTML or related technologiesMS SQL Job Description:This progressive opportunity allows you to make a valued community impact through effectively designing, building and maintaining systems to meet analyzed stakeholder requirements while documenting the relevant software systems and implementing testing frameworks throughout the SDLC.

