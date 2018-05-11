Software Developer

Calling on all Software Developers! Are you looking to work in an agile yet friendly environment with a room full of the best developers in Town? Then you should apply! My client, based in the southern suburbs in Cape Town is looking for individuals who are strong willed and has a passion for coding. They offer free music lessons and entertainment every day! Not forgetting their career growth plan for every employee. Qualification:Relevant Tertiary Degree although experience is preferable Skills & Experience: Minimum 3 years’ experienceSolid understanding of web technologies and protocolsExcellent coding skills and understanding of software design patterns and architecture, using C# programming languageFront End development experience with JavaScript, HTML, CSS and relevant web platforms and librariesUse of Agile development practicesExpertise in MS SQL Server database developmentAbility to take ownership of the software deliverables and work unsupervisedResponsibility for risk management of the overall software product Job Description:Maintain software systems and automate the operations and interfaces between these systems.Develop Software Applications using my clients approved toolsets.Adhere to and provide input into the architectural framework.Programming well-designed, testable, efficient code across multiple technologies.Producing specifications and determine operational feasibility.Evaluate and implement ways to incorporate existing or new technologies into the business and product offering.Perform code reviews. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, ROBIN CHRISTIAN on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT027388.

