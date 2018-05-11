Systems Integration Engineer

One of our client within the Telecommunications industry is looking for an experienced Systems Integration Engineer with extensive Ge smallworld knowledge.

Technical skills needed:

– Transmission Systems and Platforms

– RAN/CDN RF Systems and Platforms

– Network Systems and Platforms

Experience in the following areas and software, GE Smallworld – Geospatial Systems (Telecommunication Solutions), and additional system integration:

– PNI – Physical Network Inventory

– LNI – Logical Network Inventory

– NIG – Network Inventory Gateway

– PRA – Physical Resource Assignment

Additional Skills and Qualifications that would be required and advantageous:

Microsoft Technologies

– C#

– VB.Net

– VB 6.0

– ASP.Net (Web Forms, MVC, Web API, Web Services)

– ASP Classic

Web Technologies

– HTML (HTML4, XHTML 1.0, HTML5)

– CSS (CSS2, CSS3, LESS)

– Responsive Web Design

– JavaScript

– jQuery (incl. UI)

– AngularJS

– JSON

– XML

– AJAX

– Python

– PHP

Platform Technologies

– NodeJS (incl. ExpressJS, Grunt, Gulp, etc.)

– SharePoint (many versions)

– RESTful APIs (dev & integration)

– MS SQL Server

– MS Team Foundation Services

– Oracle UIM

Please note this is a CONTRACT position based in Cape Town.

