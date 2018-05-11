One of our client within the Telecommunications industry is looking for an experienced Systems Integration Engineer with extensive Ge smallworld knowledge.
Technical skills needed:
– Transmission Systems and Platforms
– RAN/CDN RF Systems and Platforms
– Network Systems and Platforms
Experience in the following areas and software, GE Smallworld – Geospatial Systems (Telecommunication Solutions), and additional system integration:
– PNI – Physical Network Inventory
– LNI – Logical Network Inventory
– NIG – Network Inventory Gateway
– PRA – Physical Resource Assignment
Additional Skills and Qualifications that would be required and advantageous:
Microsoft Technologies
– C#
– VB.Net
– VB 6.0
– ASP.Net (Web Forms, MVC, Web API, Web Services)
– ASP Classic
Web Technologies
– HTML (HTML4, XHTML 1.0, HTML5)
– CSS (CSS2, CSS3, LESS)
– Responsive Web Design
– JavaScript
– jQuery (incl. UI)
– AngularJS
– JSON
– XML
– AJAX
– Python
– PHP
Platform Technologies
– NodeJS (incl. ExpressJS, Grunt, Gulp, etc.)
– SharePoint (many versions)
– RESTful APIs (dev & integration)
– MS SQL Server
– MS Team Foundation Services
– Oracle UIM
Please note this is a CONTRACT position based in Cape Town.