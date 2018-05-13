Project Manager

Are you a Project Manager by nature? Call me let’s talk about your next career opportunity today!Job & Company Description:One of the fastest growing Development Houses in South Africa in the Cape Town area is looking to acquire the skills of a passionate and energetic Project Manager. You will be required to manage the full lifecycle from receiving the mandate to delivery and post-project review. Managing the projects will include planning, monitoring, controlling and escalating issues, risks and dependencies as well as allocating tasks, monitoring progress and managing the budget to ensure delivery on time.Job Experience & Skills Required:Relevant tertiary qualificationPrince 2, PMP or relevant Project Management Certification necessaryMinimum 3 – 4 years’ experience in leading software projects as a project managerMinimum 2 years’ experience in an agile environmentIf you are interested in this opportunity, please apply directly. For more IT jobs, please visit www.networkrecruitment.co.za.If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles / positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss your next career move in IT!For more information contact:Lucinda van Aswegen on (contact number)Executive Consultant: IT

Learn more/Apply for this position