C# Xamarin Senior Developer

Searching for a C# Developer with Xamarin experience to join an exciting company based in Sandton. This is a contract or permanent role.Contact period 6 to 12 months.Requirements: • C# – at least 5 years solid experience• Object orientation• Xamarin – at least 2 years solid experience (including iOS development) • SQLite• Production experience specially iOS development in Xamarin• Experience with high data volumes and data integrity• Track record of project completion• Be comfortable to take over and existing project and get productive in a short period of time• Have good communication skills• Be able to work alone as well as in a team• Be able to work under pressure• Be able to grasp complex business structures and incorporate them into their development

