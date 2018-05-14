Creative PHP Developer

Our Cape Town client is looking for a creative PHP Developer to join their team. the desired candidate needs to be reliable, fun and outgoing. Do you have what it takes?Key Requirements:• IT related Degree or Diploma• 4+ years’ experience • PHP• HTML/JavaScript/CSS• Ajax/XML/Linux• Apache web server/Joomla!/CMS/MySQL• Ionic/Cordova Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to (email address) . Alternatively, you can contact Michelle or Kirstin on (contact number) or visit our website on www.staffingprojects.co.za .Please note that correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates within 3 days of application received.

