Full Stack Developer

Calling all Cross Platform Developers. Work for a well-known company on ground breaking applications, Xamarin is very important, you can build your skill very quickly with this. Apply for this position to find out more! Qualification:MatricDegree in IT or any related Degree Skills & Experience: Minimum 4 years' experienceC#Angular Front End.NET Core BackendXamarin Android and iOS app (Xamarin Native) Job Description:You will be working on a full stack project for a big company, and working closely with your team members.

