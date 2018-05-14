iOS Developer

A client in Cape Town has a new opening for an iOS Developer. They are looking for someone to develop and maintain application across all iOS devices. You will be focused on the ongoing development as well as their own new projects. Important Must haves:• IT Diploma or Degree• 4+ years’ experience• iOS • UI layer development • Swift• Objective C• iOS Apps• scrum • agile• Xcode• Git• C#Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to (email address). You can also contact Michelle on (contact number) or visit our website at http://www.staffingprojects.co.za NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line.Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

