JavaScript Developer

This exciting opportunity are for those that love the world of Javascript and working on the latest frameworks like AngularJS, Node, React and more! If you are passionate on building web and mobile application and looking to expand your skills, please get in touch.

We’re looking for a strong front-end or full stack developers with strong Javascript knowledge. You must be driven by quality and standards, excited by challenging projects in a dynamic development environment. You must be willing to learn new skills and participate in team innovation and knowledge sharing. Be prepared to take on any challenge head-on and have a problem-solving attitude.

SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIRED

– Minimum of 3-5+ years’ experience in web and/or mobile development

– JavaScript (ES5 and ES6+), HTML and CSS (including SASS and/or LESS) essential

– Experience with more than one JS framework/library essential (e.g. React, Vue, Angular 1/2+ etc.)

– Node, Express beneficial

– React, Redux and React Native extremely beneficial

– JavaScript related tooling (webpack, gulp, npm, babel, yarn etc.) essential

– On top of the fast changing JS world

– Version control systems (git, mercurial) and platforms (bitbucket, github, gitlab)

– Experience delivering projects from designs and functional specs through to production

– Slicing up designs and extracting assets from PSDs/Sketch files

– High level of attention to detail, both in matching a design and ensuring a smooth user experience

– Experience working with RESTful APIs

– Happy to mentor and grow self-motivated less experienced team members

PERSONAL SKILLS / ATTRIBUTES

– A code lover, with interesting hobby projects, open source contributions or proven talent through great work experience & results

– Multi-tasking skills & ability to comfortably juggle multiple requirements

– Energetic and eager to build some cool software

– Honest & ethical

– Punctual & professional

– Creative thinker

– Excellent communication skills, with the ability to express yourself well to clients (if required)

– A proven early adopter & researcher of new technologies

– Excellent troubleshooting and problem solving skills

– Team player and not afraid of a bit of hard-work and fun with colleagues

Please forward your CV, salary expectation and availability to: (email address)

IF YOU DO NOT HEAR FROM US WITHIN 3 WEEKS OF YOUR APPLICATION – PLEASE ACCEPT YOUR APPLICATION AS UNSUCCESSFUL

