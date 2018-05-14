.NET Developer (contract)

A prestigious consulting giant is seeking to Contract a zealous and solutions-orientated .NET Developer to join their dynamic team of experts. Qualification:Matric (essential)Relevant Tertiary qualification (highly advantageous) Skills & Experience: Minimum of 3 years robust Development experienceProficiency in:C#ASP.NETSQL Job Description:This role offers an exciting opportunity for an innovative, analytical-thinking .Net C# Developer to Contract in an industry of heightened demand and growth.You will be given an opportunity to work on the bleeding-edge of technology to provide valued business solutions within a culture of collaboration among reputable developers.

