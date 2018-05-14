PHP Developer

A Senior Software Engineer is wanted for an opportunity in the Cape Town Greenpoint area.

Requirements:

– Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field.

– 3-5+ years of professional experience on web application development, software development in Core PHP and Symphony or Laravel framework (other MVC frameworks welcome)

– Ability to work with other languages such as Ruby, Python, Perl

– Hands-on experience working on a Linux server.

– Experience of SQL (MySQL, PostgreSQL)

– with front-end code in HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript with Strong knowledge of version control (GIT) and Web Services configurations (Apache, Nginx)

*Please send links or project experience and Skills Matrix and academic transcripts with your profile for better feedback.

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to (email address) or fax to (contact number). You can also contact Justine on (contact number) or alternatively visit our website on www.hireresolve.co.za

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 working days after the closing date, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Hire Resolve offers a R1000 for any candidate that is referred and placed through Hire Resolve. Hire Resolve also offers a R1000 job spec fee for any referral that results in a placement through Hire Resolve. If your company is looking for any IT, Finance or Engineering staff, please email us at (email address) with the company name, a contact person and contact email or number of the person doing the hiring. We will keep the referral strictly confidential.

Learn more/Apply for this position