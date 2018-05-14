Programmer III (DSL)

Position Purpose:

Africa’s largest retailer is embarking on a Digital Transformation programme.

As the Senior Developer you will need to have a deep specialised knowledge beyond your peers in cloud technologies and provide technical solutions to enterprise problems.

As the Senior Developer you would need to mentor other developers to allow us to create a high performing Digital Services Layer (DSL) team by applying devops principles.

As the Senior Developer you will be responsible for setting up of the design patterns, libraries, frameworks and processes. You have to be aware how the organization and business partners work and be able to adapt, within the frameworks, to deliver.

Qualifications:Essential:

Diploma /Degree in Information Systems / B.Sc Computer Science (or similar)

Matric with experience equal to three times the number of years study specified

Experience:Essential:

Could Technologies – especially AWS (5 -8 years)

Experience in being the senior developer within a development team (5 -8 years)

Experience in software development and testing (5 -8 years)

Experience of working on projects in both Agile and DevOps (5 -8 years)

Knowledge:Essential:

Strong understanding of web services (SOAP and Rest) (5+ years)

Hands on experience in a DevOps environment (3+ years)

Skills:Essential:

AWS experience (S3, cloudformation scripts, Lamda’s, SES, SQS and step functions) (5+ years)

Experience in distributed source control systems, like GIT (5+ years)

JSP, Java 8, Object Orientation Programming (5+ years)

Experience with micro services (5+ years)

Desirable:

Agile/Scrum Tool set, preferably Atlassian

Job objectives:KPA 1: Configuration and creation of technical components and services required to deliver online customer facing features.

Analyse and understand business requirements in the context of the current business environment in conjunction with Product Manager, Business Analysts and Solution Architects.

Develop and document design and maintain source base.

Create conceptual, logical and physical solutions, using appropriate coding techniques and methodologies.

Identify suitable coding solution(s) and alternatives that address the business needs/requirements of key stakeholders from the business, solution delivery and operations areas.

Develop solutions according to standards and best practice for front-end, back-end and integration to other solutions.

Maintain development principles and quality compliance criteria to deliver according to commitments.

Integrate design for maintainability, scalability and efficiency.

Coordinate with Architects and business stakeholders to determine functionalities.

Complete deliverables throughout the system development life cycle for compliance according to agreed plan.

Work within the frameworks of both waterfall SDLC and Agile (SCRUM) methodologies.

Work as part of a team without close supervision.

Attention to detail. Adhere to standard coding practices.

Experiencing in designing systems to take advantage of true cloud architecture, preferably AWS.

KPA 2: Successful delivery of development projects and changes as required.

Thoughtful and clear understanding of program and project goals and needs.

Engagement with different stakeholders.

Identification and prioritization of project risks.

Perform code reviews.

Provide active technical advice to team, IT and internal stakeholders.

Detect critical deficiencies and recommend improvements.

Setup best practices and processes for new team.

Provide technical leadership in DSL to team.

KPA 3: Provide technical input and guidance into online channel evolution by keeping up to date with relevant technology.

Play a leading role in maintaining best of breed development standards for technologies and solutions.

Research, understand and stay up to date with current trends in Information Technology.

Actively share insights and information with relevant stakeholders and team.

Adhere to best practices and processes for the team.

Technical competency with in cloud.

KPA 4: Mentoring of development team

Develop staff skills in new DSL.

Setup development team.

Setup procedures and process to facilitate best practice for development.

Help facilitate leadership and problem solving skills.

Provide regular feedback, both to team and to management.

Setting up and maintaining technical infrastructure.

Competencies:Essential:

Leading and Supervising (on technical level)

Working with People

Applying Expertise and Technology

Analysing

Creating and Innovating

Learning and Researching

Planning and Organising

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Following Instructions and Procedures

Entrepreneurial and Commercial Thinking

Desirable:

Presenting and Communicating Information

Adapting and Responding to Change

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

