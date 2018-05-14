Project Manager

Project Manager

Port Elizabeth

Duties include:

– To plan and co-ordinate the various disciplines associated with new product introductions. This includes International and local Technology Transfer, realignment projects and portfolio optimization projects, ensuring that the project is on time, stakeholder engagement is maintained, risks are proactively mitigated, major milestones are met and project is adequately documented and delivered according to business and quality standards requirements

– Prepare a detailed Project plan

– Define the critical milestones & critical path of the project

– Integrate all sub plans of material evaluation and procurement, manufacturing and packing processes, analytical and quality functions of the project

– Monitoring of sub functions ensuring running on time

– Maintain systems for proficient tracking and monitoring of controlled master documents and or source information from sending sites/3rd parties.

– Manage regular project meetings with all streams and provide feedback to project sponsors/ customers/ head of projects

– Identification of risks and issues

– Lead in general technical discussions and problem-solving initiatives with teams

– Ensure product/project meets customer, operational, marketing, regulatory requirements

– Provide investigative and troubleshooting support and leadership to laboratory/process transfer and associated activities

– Review technical documents

Minimum Requirements:

– Tertiary qualification in Pharmaceutical, Biochemistry and/or equivalent

– Additional Project Management training from an accredited Business School advantageous

– Preference will be given to candidates with extensive research capability

– At least 3 – 5 years’ experience in pharmaceutical technical or biochemical processing environment

– At least 1 year proven project management experience

– Strong leadership skills from a strategic and operational perspective with active engagement and communication with stakeholders

– Excellent Logistics, Planning & Risk Management skills with an acute attention to detail

– Understanding of regulatory requirements for method transfer and testing projects advantageous

– Strong working knowledge of Quality Assurance requirements for transfer projects advantageous

– Working experience in product life cycle management advantageous

