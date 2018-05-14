Python Developer

Jnr-Mid Python Developer is wanted for a well-established technology solutions company in the Cape Town North area.

The client is growing their core products and have exciting new projects in the pipeline.

Qualifications & Experience:

– Relevant tertiary qualification (Software Development or Computer Science)

– 1-3+ years’ experience with Python/ Django

Experience in the following is a plus:

– Guide and implement software and product design

– Produce code in line with project requirements

– Perform and request code reviews

– Write and maintain unit and functional test

– Debugging software for optimum functioning

– Reproducing and locate source of reported bugs and issues

– Fix bugs and issues

– Communicate errors and solutions to product owners

– Maintaining software and related repositories and databases

*Please send links or project experience and Skills Matrix and academic transcripts with your profile for better feedback.

