Senior Analyst Programmer

Applicants are required to meet the following technical skills set:
- C#, ASP.Net, MVC, MS SQL (T-SQL, SP’s, functions, SSIS, SSRS)
- WCF, Web services, HTML, CSS
The successful applicant would be required, but not limited to:
- Technical design; designing and planning new systems within the Technical Specification
- Understanding and communicating the system requirements to team members
- Estimating development time and reporting on project progress and planning
- Encoding of requirements for the technical design
- Training and assisting other team members; mentoring team members
- Understanding the business problem and providing solutions
- Resolving bugs in existing software
- Fault finding and testing
- Modifying existing stored procedures
- Database development and development of additional features to be added to existing software
- Front end development; service layer development; unit test development and Windows service development
Forward applications and supporting documents to (email address)