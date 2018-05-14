Senior Java Developer

– Position Purpose
To develop and maintain system software applications based on business system requirements and queries in order to improve and enhance system functionality for the business.
– Experience
4 to 6 years mid-level experience in Java development, familiarity with open source tools and APIs and deploying/configuring industry-leading application servers (preferably JBoss/Weblogic)
4 to 6 years mid-level experience writing SQL queries, basic query optimisation, writing and executing stored procedures and good database design skills (preferably in Oracle)
1 year experience working in a Medical Aid or Managed Healthcare industry is desirable.
– Qualifications
3 year degree/diploma in Information Technology.
– Position Specific Outputs
– Analyse business specifications, determine feasibility and develop application software in order to change/improve business information systems on an ongoing basis.
– Design and develop new code and maintain existing source code to ensure business requirements are met.
– Maintaining the systems once they are up and running.
– Manage the change process from determining requirements through to testing to ensure completion of system enhancements and maintenance.
– Compile all documentation relating to new systems or changes to existing systems, usability and maintenance.
– Perform testing to ensure the quality of the system and meeting business requirements.
– Perform investigations on system problems e.g. debugging and provide feedback within a reasonable time.
– Determine costing of projects and provide feedback to management for them to be aware of capacity and time need to complete relevant tasks.
– Ensure day to day operational support required from area of specialisation is provided to enhance performance.
– Liaise with DBA’s in order to implement and maintain system functionality.
– Engage with and provide support to the established network of internal and external expert resources and partners.
– Core Competency Attribute Requirement:
– Self-development
– Drive for Results
– Analytical Thinking
– Core Competency Skills Requirement:
– Technical expertise in functional area
– Logical thinking
– Testing of IT applications
– Quality Orientation
– Decision Making
– Planning and Organising
– Problem Solving
– Numerical ability
– Customer Focus
– Communication
– Develop and maintain Information systems
– Mandatory Technology Skills Requirement:
– Java (JDK 5, 6 and 7)
– J2EE (1.4, 5 and 6)
– JSP and JSF
– Proficient and understands J2EE concepts: transaction management (JTA), messaging (JMS) and JDBC
– Oracle – SQL writing, database design, basic query optimisation including PL/SQL
– Maintenance experience
– HTML/CSS and Javascript
– Hibernate
– MyBatis
– Maven build tools
– Setup, deploy to and configure Java-based application servers
– Experience with service, enterprise or Java design patterns
– Worked with and configured Continuous Integration tool platforms (Bamboo, Teamcity, GoCD, etc.)
– Familiarity with XML and JSON
– Familiarity with Linux terminals
– Preferred Technology Skills Requirement
– ActiveMQ / MQSeries
– JBoss and Weblogic
– Spring framework and libraries
– DropWizard or Springboot frameworks
– Familiarity with YAML
– JQuery with Javascript frameworks (Angular JS 1.4)
– Service Orientated Architecture and Microservices