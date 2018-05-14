Senior PHP Developer

We ar looking for a strong Senior PHP developer that has a proven track record of producing high quality code that is object orientated, extensible and within PHP FIG standards.

The successful candidate should be able to administer and understand the full development lifecycle; from initial conceptualization and specification to high availability roll out. He/she will have the ability to help colleagues with PHP, OOP and design patterns, as well as the ability to peer review their code.

Some of the essential skills required are as follows:

– Broad knowledge of web technologies at large.

– Knowledge of the full LEMP stack and how to setup, secure and deploy this stack.

– Strong SCSS, JS, Vue.js and HTML5 knowledge will also be required.

– Well versed in object orientated system design.

– A deep understanding of PHP 7.

– A strong understanding of database architecture design.

– An understanding of API design and conceptualization.

– A solid working understanding of Laravel and Symfony.

– A great working knowledge of OOP principals, refactoring, system design and implementation.

– A good working knowledge of Percona, NGINX, MySQL, Redis, Ubuntu and other Linux server technologies a must.

– NPM and build tool knowledge.

– A good knowledge of GIT.

– A good understanding of SCRUM and Agile project management.

– Good working knowledge of SSL, Firewalls and security protocols that can be implemented to secure data stores.

– Data warehousing design and roll out knowledge.

– A good working understanding of Google Analytics and how to implement a range of tracking technologies within the GA API.

Advantageous skills and qualities (not necessarily required)

– Proven experience in implementing SOLID principals.

– Relevant degree or diploma.

– 5+ Years of experience in PHP development.

