Systems and Desktop Support Engineer

Be part of a highly skilled team within a dynamic cellular solutions provider.

Duties will include but are not limited to:

Qualification

MCSE, A+, N+ IT Qualifications – will be an advantage

Skills & Experience Required

– Windows Desktop support, Printer support & Server support

– A good understanding of computer networking and servers

– Virtualization and Cloud experience & knowledge

– Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Office systems and applications including Server Suite

– Excellent understanding of Active Directory, Single Sign on, DNS, Symantec BackupExec, NAS/SAN Technology, Network switching and cabling

– Basic understanding of network firewalls and Linux administration – will be an advantage

– Willingness to learn and expand into basic Linux tasks

– Basic understanding of Apple Macintosh products

– SAGE Pastel knowledge and experience is an advantage

Competencies

– Exceptional communication skills

– Able to use initiative, show innovation and suggest ideas

– Good interpersonal skills and a team player

– A positive attitude with good organizational skills

– Must be willing to go the extra mile

– Must be willing to work over-time on short notice basis

– Must have own reliable transport

