Tier 1 Support Engineer

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client a service provider based in the Cape town are is searching for a Tier 1 Support Engineer to take on the responsibility of providing support to their clients. Candidates must speak and write English very well as you will be working with clients in the UK. Technical experience in the following is essential: Microsoft Desktop (7 / 8 / 10) Operating Systems, Microsoft Productivity Suites (Office 2010 – 2016), Administration of Microsoft Server 2008 / 2012, Administration of Office 365, Administration of Microsoft Active Directory.

DUTIES:

The Tier 1 Support Engineer is responsible for providing a positive initial impression, detailed log of the customer issue as well as a high level of support for clients ensuring major deliverables are met whilst ensuring a reliable resolution of customer technical issues when raised via the clients support lines.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications / Experience / Skills Required:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Engineering, or minimum 1-years hands on experience in an IT Desktop/Server support role.

MCSE / MCP / CCNA certification or qualifications are desirable.

Logical approach to problem solving.

Excellent inter-personal skills with good time management.

Technical experience in the following areas

Essential

Microsoft Desktop (7 / 8 / 10) Operating Systems.

Microsoft Productivity Suites (Office 2010 – 2016).

Administration of Microsoft Server 2008 / 2012.

Administration of Office 365.

Administration of Microsoft Active Directory.

Advantageous

Administration of Micr

