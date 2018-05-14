Vinyl Applicator

Leading Signage Company based in the Northern Suburbs is seeking to employ a suitably experienced Vinyl Applicator.

Requirements:

  • Grade 12/National Senior Certificate.

  • Minimum of 2 years’ experience in operating relevant machinery in a vinyl application environment.

  • Experience in working with a Mimak Machine and a Plotter Machine.

  • Experience in the signage industry will be beneficial.

  • Ability to work under pressure to meet required deadlines.

  • Accurate, hardworking and organised.

  • Valid driver’s licence with reliable transport.

Send CV and salary expectations and/or current salary to (email address)

Please NOTE that if you have not received a response regarding your application, within 48 hours, assume that your application has been unsuccessful.

