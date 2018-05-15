Analyst Developer (.net)

Job purpose

The Analyst Developer will be responsible for delivering unit tested .NET code according to specifications and coding standards within agreed upon time scales as well as assisting with support activities.

Key outcomes

The following outcomes will be expected to be achieved by the Analyst Developer:

– Code, test and debug software according to the functional requirements and in alignment with Glacier’s standards and best practices

– Maintenance of existing programs according to change requests

– Development of new programs according to change requests

– Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to Internal Applications

– Development of SQL stored procedures

– Testing of own programs to ensure correctness

– Testing of interfaces to other systems, if applicable

– Ensure performance tuning and memory profiling are completed before code is deployed to production

– Compile technical documentation when required

– Do research with factual evidence in problem solving

– Debugging of programs

– Implementation of changes into the production environment, as part of the release management process

– Technical support to others on own technology

– Management of own time and delivery of tasks according to deadlines

– Ad hoc afterhours support from time to time

Learn more/Apply for this position