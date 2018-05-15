Business Analyst

Key requirements needed for the role:3-5 years of relevant technical or business work experience.• Requires working knowledge of business operations and systems requirements processes.• Relevant qualification• Business Analyst Development (BAD)• System development and design (SAD)• Experience with conflict Conversations• Some exposure to Basic Projects/Dev Request advantageousJob Outline:Built Sound Professional Relationships • Builds confidence among clients that they can share business ideas and requirements• Builds confidence and credibility with development teams and other internal stakeholders• Establishes personal relationships with key internal/external stakeholders e.g. other depts, MGS, Operators, eCogra etc.Designed Business Solutions • Creates accurate business documents and functional specifications according to agreed standards and timelines• Critically analyses the changes necessary to ensure that current and future business requirements can be met.• Defines, evaluates and presents feasible and practical business solutionsEnsured Successful Implementation of Solutions • Conducts effective application training when required to do so• Determines the success and value of implemented solutions via follow up with stakeholders• Interfaces with project teams, development teams, usability and other functions to drive timely, seamless and successful project delivery• Performs and/or assists with UAT and live testing• Utilises available data to track impact of change and compile relevant reports of implemented projects across the departmentIdentified Business Needs • Analyses and validates value of business requests before projects are initiated• Assesses existing client systems against future requirements to determine if future business requirements can be met• Identifies functional gaps for meeting both current and future client business requirements• Liaises with business users and/or internal stakeholders to determine business requirementsMaintained Required Knowledge and Skills • Investigates and keeps abreast of in-house systems/products (across departments), technology infrastructure and operational procedures• Maintains a high level of knowledge about stakeholders’ business and related application requirements• Maintains a high level of understanding of industry norms and competitors’ offerings compared to their applications

