Business Analyst

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client is looking for a passionate Business Analyst who can join their team and become part of a Dynamic and Growing Online gaming industry to be part of a technical team to provide high quality technical product support.

DUTIES:

Built Sound Professional Relationships:

Builds confidence among clients that they can share business ideas and requirements.

Builds confidence and credibility with development teams and other internal stakeholders.

Establishes personal relationships with key internal/external stakeholders e.g. other depts, MGS, Operators, eCogra etc.

Designed Business Solutions:

Creates accurate business documents and functional specifications according to agreed standards and timelines.

Critically analyses the changes necessary to ensure that current and future business requirements can be met.

Defines, evaluates and presents feasible and practical business solutions.

Ensured Successful Implementation of Solutions:

Conducts effective application training when required to do so.

Determines the success and value of implemented solutions via follow up with stakeholders.

Interfaces with project teams, development teams, usability and other functions to drive timely, seamless and successful project delivery.

Performs and/or assists with UAT and live testing.

Utilises available data to track impact of change and compile relevant reports of implemented projects across the department.

Identified Business Needs:

Analyses and validates value of business requests before projects are initiated.

Assesses existing

