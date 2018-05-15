Business Analyst

May 15, 2018

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client is looking for a passionate Business Analyst who can join their team and become part of a Dynamic and Growing Online gaming industry to be part of a technical team to provide high quality technical product support.

DUTIES:

Built Sound Professional Relationships:

  • Builds confidence among clients that they can share business ideas and requirements.
  • Builds confidence and credibility with development teams and other internal stakeholders.
  • Establishes personal relationships with key internal/external stakeholders e.g. other depts, MGS, Operators, eCogra etc.

Designed Business Solutions:

  • Creates accurate business documents and functional specifications according to agreed standards and timelines.
  • Critically analyses the changes necessary to ensure that current and future business requirements can be met.
  • Defines, evaluates and presents feasible and practical business solutions.

Ensured Successful Implementation of Solutions:

  • Conducts effective application training when required to do so.
  • Determines the success and value of implemented solutions via follow up with stakeholders.
  • Interfaces with project teams, development teams, usability and other functions to drive timely, seamless and successful project delivery.
  • Performs and/or assists with UAT and live testing.
  • Utilises available data to track impact of change and compile relevant reports of implemented projects across the department.

Identified Business Needs:

  • Analyses and validates value of business requests before projects are initiated.
  • Assesses existing

Learn more/Apply for this position