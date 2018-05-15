Business Analyst (Level 2)

Key Responsibility Areas

Built Sound Professional Relationships

– Builds confidence among clients that they can share business ideas and requirements

– Builds confidence and credibility with development teams and other internal stakeholders

– Establishes personal relationships with key internal/external stakeholders e.g. other depts, MGS, Operators, eCogra etc.

Designed Business Solutions

– Creates accurate business documents and functional specifications according to agreed standards and timelines

– Critically analyses the changes necessary to ensure that current and future business requirements can be met.

– Defines, evaluates and presents feasible and practical business solutions

Ensured Successful Implementation of Solutions

– Conducts effective application training when required to do so

– Determines the success and value of implemented solutions via follow up with stakeholders

– Interfaces with project teams, development teams, usability and other functions to drive timely, seamless and successful project delivery

– Performs and/or assists with UAT and live testing

– Utilises available data to track impact of change and compile relevant reports of implemented projects across the department

Identified Business Needs

– Analyses and validates value of business requests before projects are initiated

– Assesses existing client systems against future requirements to determine if future business requirements can be met

– Identifies functional gaps for meeting both current and future client business requirements

– Liaises with business users and/or internal stakeholders to determine business

requirements

Maintained Required Knowledge and Skills

– Investigates and keeps abreast of in-house systems/products (across departments), technology infrastructure and operational procedures

– Maintains a high level of knowledge about stakeholders’ business and related application requirements

– Maintains a high level of understanding of industry norms and competitors’ offerings compared to their applications

Minimum requirements and qualification

– 3-5 years of relevant technical or business work experience.

– Requires working knowledge of business operations and systems requirements processes.

Relevant qualification

– Business Analyst Development (BAD)

– System development and design (SAD)

– Experience with conflict Conversations

– Some exposure to Basic Projects/Dev Request advantageous

