Consulting . NET Developer – Waterfront.

My client is based on the Waterfront in Cape Town, and are looking for .NET Developers to join their team!!

As one of the LARGEST CONSULTANCIES IN SOUTH AFRICA, this really is an opportunity to grow and succeed surrounded by some of the best in the business.

They offer many perks, including:

– flexi-time

– A competitive salary for the right person

– Bonuses and incentives

– The chance to work for a globally established company

– The opportunity to work for some very prestigious clients

– Exposure to some of the latest technologies

They are looking for a passionate, driven .NET Developer to work alongside some of the most talented developers in the industry.

You must have a highly technical skillset, and be mostly sufficient with .NET. An understanding, and exposure to C# is also essential, and advantageous skills include: HTML, MVC, CSS and a vareity of others would be great.

This really is an opportunity to utilize, to apply contact me:

email your updated CV to (email address) or call me on (contact number).

I look forward to chatting!!

Learn more/Apply for this position