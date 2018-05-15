Developer – API (Senior)

(Parvana)About the Client:

South Africaâ€™s largest developer of online games.

*Please note: This job is in the process of being updatedResponsibilities:

Perform all phases of the software development life cycle including analysis, development of technical requirements, prototyping, coding, testing, deployment and user level support.

Develop high quality and scalable application logic for standard and custom solutions.

Track new releases and develop new features as required.

Partner with Product Strategy and other members of the software development team to define business and technical requirements and set priorities.

Improve upon the design of the code as our application evolves.

Requirements:

5+ years of API development.

Expertise in HTML, and JavaScript; Lighting experience preferred.

Expertise in WebAPI preferred.

Experience and understanding of SQL server data structure and data modeling.

Experience and understanding of SaaS software development.

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)

