Developer – Database (Parvana)About the Client:

South Africa's largest developer of online games.

Responsibilities:

To gain a comprehensive understanding of the transaction systems and integration landscape and assess impact of new projects and business requirements on this environment.

Liaising with business and across IT teams to determine requirements, expanding on these requirements, designing appropriate database solutions and documenting these in a specification.

Ensuring that risk to data integrity is minimized through a thorough understanding of the impact of changes to systems and databases.

Develop, implement and manage standard operating processes for database administration.

To understand and assess the development standards and frameworks in place to ensure continued suitability to achieve objectives and meet requirements and suggest and implement changes where applicable.

Requirements:

2-5 years' experience in Database Development.

Advanced level understanding of SQL and physical database implementations.

Advanced level understanding of integration principles & patterns.

Experience in implementing integration solutions using a middleware technology.

Experience participating in information management and data governance initiatives.

Experience with Business Intelligence Tools e.g. Microsoft SSIS/SSAS, Tableau would be advantageous.

Deep understanding of database principles & MS SQL Server.

Advanced knowledge of SQL.

Data Modelling.

Integration and Information Sharing principles.

Understanding of integration middleware technologies (queues, service bus and web services) and enterprise integration patterns.

Solid operating system and networking knowledge beneficial (Windows Server).

Technical business analysis.

Analytical, conceptual, and problem-solving abilities.

