Developer – Front-End

Developer – Front-End (Parvana)About the Client:

South Africaâ€™s largest developer of online games.

Software Developer

(Editor)Â Purpose of the role:

Analyse, design and produce quality software and documentation under minimal supervision as per agreed specification by adhering to and improving the defined team standards and best practices while actively engaging with the team.

Â Responsibilities:

Develop and Maintain Software: Analysing requirements and creating an appropriate software design, in conjunction with Technical Lead and Senior Developers, according to best practice. Creating appropriate estimates and reviews them with seniors and the team. Developing and releasing software as per the team standards and processes to meet the defined specifications or requirements within the agreed time. Ensuring that the development or maintenance performed does not compromise the quality or functionality of the software. Communicating status and escalating risks and issues appropriately and timeously. Comprehensively creating and maintaining documentation of the software design and implementation, according to documentation standards. Contributing to the improvement of the team’s development standards and processes.

Software Quality: Testing the software as per the team’s software quality charter. Making sure your software does what it supposed to do as per the defined specification. Testing all changes made and ensuring that existing functionality works as expected. Taking full ownership of quality by working with the QA team to ensure the test plans are of a high quality and cover the full scope of development. Actively reviewing and fixing all defects found as per the defined quality standards. Contributing to the improvement of the team’s quality standards and processes. Helping others improve the quality of their work.

Support and Maintenance: Providing support for product related issues in production in a timely manner. Providing effective and timely feedback on support issues. Providing support to dependent teams.

Knowledge Sharing: Readily shares knowledge when tasked or approached. Proactively shares knowledge within the team.



Requirements:

Relevant qualification.

Minimum 2-5 yearâ€™s software development experience.

A keen interest in game and/or software development.

Experience in the following would be a bonus: Experience with any game development engine or technology (e.g. HTML5, Flash, Unity, Cocos, Unreal Engine, DirectX, etc.). React / Redux / JavaScript / CSS and/or SCSS / Typescript. Jest / Storybook / Experience with game development.



To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position