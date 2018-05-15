Developer – Full Stack (Parvana)About the Client:
- South Africaâ€™s largest developer of online games.
Responsibilities:
- Working on web applications and APIs and includes involvement in all aspects of the project life cycle.
- Alongside other team members, the successful candidate will liaise with the client to identify requirements and feedback on progress.
Requirements:
- Great working knowledge of at least one JavaScript web application framework (E.g. Angular, React, Vue, Aurelia).
- Proven ability in at least one server-side MVC framework (e.g. Java Spark, .NET Core MVC, Node js).
- Experience with HTML5, CSS3, SVG, Web Standards, Progressive Enhancement.
- Experience with modern web development libraries and tools (e.g. Gulp, Typescript, D3.js, Babel, LESS/SASS, Webpack etc.).
- Design capabilities using OO techniques.
- Experience of working with continuous integration, continuous deployment (e.g. Team City, Octopus).
- Significant experience of writing testable code including Unit Tests and Integration Tests as well as working with a dedicated testing team.
- Experience with at least one JavaScript testing framework (Jasmine, Mocha, QUnit, Karma, etc.).
- Proficient in using Git.
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)