Project Manager

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client is looking for a passionate Project Manager who can join their team and become part of a Dynamic and Growing Online gaming industry to be part of a technical team to provide high quality technical product support. The successful candidate will be responsible for the end-to-end delivery of small to medium sized, low to medium complexity projects.

DUTIES:

Initiation and Planning:

Accountable for end-to-end project planning and a Project Management Plan – including plans for Scope, Communication, Risk & Issues, Cost and Stakeholder Management.

Responsible for the Charter and defining and agreeing the high-level scope, milestones and initial risks early in the project.

Responsible for defining the Project Benefits, Measurements and Critical Success Factors in the Charter.

Responsible for defining roles and responsibilities for the project team and stakeholders (RACI) in the Charter.

Responsible for setting up the Project Governance and Systems to effectively manage the project.

Accountable for creating, implementing and maintaining the Project Schedule and obtaining approval from relevant stakeholders.

Executing, Monitoring and Controlling:

Accountable for proactively tracking the end-to-end project schedule and driving corrective action where required.

Accountable for stakeholder management regarding the project.

Responsible for proactively managing risks, issues and dependencies on the project.

Responsible for proactively managing change – including Time, Cost and Scope changes.

Responsible for executing on the Project Communication Plan and ensuring the relevant stakeholders are kept

