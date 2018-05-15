Project Manager (Parvana)About the Client:
- South Africaâ€™s largest developer of online games.
Responsibilities:
- Initiation and Planning:
- Accountable for end-to-end project planning and a Project Management Plan â€“ including plans for Scope, Communication, Risk & Issues, Cost and Stakeholder Management.
- Responsible for the Charter and defining and agreeing the high-level scope, milestones and initial risks early in the project.
- Responsible for defining the Project Benefits, Measurements and Critical Success Factors in the Charter.
- Responsible for defining roles and responsibilities for the project team and stakeholders (RACI) in the Charter.
- Responsible for setting up the Project Governance and Systems to effectively manage the project.
- Accountable for creating, implementing and maintaining the Project Schedule and obtaining approval from relevant stakeholders.
- Executing, Monitoring and Controlling:
- Accountable for proactively tracking the end-to-end project schedule and driving corrective action where required.
- Accountable for stakeholder management regarding the project.
- Responsible for proactively managing risks, issues and dependencies on the project.
- Responsible for proactively managing change – including Time, Cost and Scope changes.
- Responsible for executing on the Project Communication Plan and ensuring the relevant stakeholders are kept informed.
- Responsible for tracking project decisions made on the project.
- Responsible for monitoring costs on the project, as required by the Business Unit.
- Responsible for supporting Product Owner in quality product delivery.
- Accountable for project status reporting as defined in a Communication Plan or as required by the Business Unit.
- Operationalise (Pre-Go Live, Go Live and Post Go Live)
- Responsible for execution and communication of Deployment Plan (Pre-Go live, Go Live and Post Go live tasks).
- Responsible for arranging training for production teams to allow them to support the product / project after go-live.
- Responsible for arranging training for operators to allow them to use the product after go-live.
- Responsible for engaging and communicating with external stakeholders.
- Responsible for ensuring resourcing availability for go live monitoring and troubleshooting.
- Project Closure
- Accountable for measuring the delivery of project objectives and benefits, including Critical Success Factors as defined in the Charter.
- Responsible for facilitating Lessons Learned sessions and collating all the feedback.
- Responsible for prioritising improvements from Lessons Learned and ensuring action owners are assigned and informed.
- Responsible for driving improvements by following up with action owners from the Lessons Learned.
- Accountable for following the appropriate process for closing the project.
- Accountable for communicating project closure to all stakeholders.
- Benefits Realisation
- Responsible for assisting Business Units in getting any required benefits monitoring and reporting in place.
- Responsible for actively tracking and measuring Project Benefits, including Critical Success Factors.
Requirements:
- Relevant tertiary qualification
- Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM) or Project Management Professional (PMP) or equivalent
- Excellent Communicator – written and verbal
- MS Office / MS Project / EPM experience an advantage
- Agile experience is an advantage
- Experience in the end-to-end delivery of small to medium sized, low to medium complexity projects.
- 3 years Project Management experience OR 2 years project management experience and 1 year relevant
- Experience in a software or IT environment
- Basic understanding of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) or IT Delivery Cycle
- Basic knowledge of software or IT project management.
- Exposure to 1 or more PM Methodologies.
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)